More coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County; total is now at nine

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the county to nine.

In a news release, the health department said that the eighth case is an adult man who lived in the same house as someone who had a confirmed case in another county. He is under home isolation, the health department said.

The ninth case is also a man who had contact with someone he lived with in the same house and was a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He is also under home isolation.

The health department would not say any more because of medical privacy requirements.

"An increase in cases is not unexpected," the department said.

