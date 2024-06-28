More than 150 Oakland Airport Hilton Hotel employees to lose jobs

Dozens of people are expected to lose their jobs Friday at at the Oakland Airport Hilton Hotel.

According to state documents, 152 employees will be laid off, which the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

The Port of Oakland, which owns the property, said that they would work with city leaders to help the laid-off workers.

This Hilton on Hegenberger Road has been open since 1968.

But this week, it announced it was closing, despite earlier assertions in March that it was not.

The hotel has yet to disclose why it's closing on Aug. 28.

But other businesses in the area, including In ‘N Out and Denny’s, have recently closed their doors, citing a rise in crime.