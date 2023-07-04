More than 1500 Disneyland items up for auction

Disney fans can soon own a piece of theme park history.

More than 1,500 Disneyland items are hitting the auction block this month.

The collection includes everything from vehicles from the Peter Pan and Dumbo rides to spooky ghosts from the haunted mansion.

The items come from a collector who has been gathering items for the past 30 years.

His collection is now on display at a Burbank warehouse.

The exhibit runs through July 16, and the auction begins July 17.