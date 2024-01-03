Morgan Hill arson suspect arrested in connection to several Christmas night fires

article

Morgan Hill police have identified a suspect in connection to a series of fires along the Monterey Road corridor that took place on Christmas night.

On Jan. 1, Juan Mendez, 29, of Morgan Hill was named as the primary suspect of arson.

The first fire took place at around 7:16 p.m. at a Safeway gas station, located at 100 Tennant Avenue, where arriving officers found two trash cans on fire. In this fire, the gas station's emergency shutoff switch had to be activated before the fire was extinguished.

While that fire was being investigated, police received calls of another garbage can on fire at a Chevron gas station less than a mile away at 15865 Monterey Road. Police said an employee was able to put out that fire.

At around 8 p.m., a third fire was reported at the Cultural Community Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and prevented major damage to the structure.

The last fire in the series was discovered at around 9:41 p.m. at the Crossings apartment complex, located at 16800 Monterey Road. Police said the fire was self-extinguished and that the complex suffered minor damage.

Police and the fire department responded to this fire. Investigators from both departments determined the four fires were connected and that arson was likely the cause.

Mendez was booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail upon arrest. He faces several felony violations of arson.

Police said the arson investigation is ongoing.