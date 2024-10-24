Thieves armed with sledgehammers descend on SF cannabis store

article

A cannabis dispensary in San Francisco was burglarized Thursday morning by suspects armed with sledgehammers, police said.

Police said the break-in occurred around 3:20 a.m. at the California Street Cannabis Company by at least five suspects who used sledgehammers and pry bars to enter the business.

According to business owner Duncan Ley, officers responded quickly but not before the suspects caused tens of thousands worth of damage and stole some items.

Video of the incident showed around five people donned in all black arriving in a dark-colored sedan. The suspects were eventually able to break through the glass.

SFPD said they were able to stop the burglary but did not make any arrests.

Ley told KTVU this is not the first time the business has suffered a break-in, saying they've seen at least four similar break-ins in the past.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.