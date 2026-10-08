‘Baby Angelita’ case: 14-year-old gave birth before newborn was run over in Moss Landing

The Brief Authorities said a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a newborn found dead near a Moss Landing strawberry field and drove over the infant. Officials said the girl was sexually abused and impregnated by her father, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, who was arrested in Mexico on charges of incest and lewd acts with a minor. He is awaiting extradition. The girl’s mother, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly keeping her daughter out of school and forcing her to work in agricultural fields using falsified documents.



Authorities on Thursday shared heart-wrenching details in the death of a newborn baby found along a road next to a strawberry field in Monterey County.

Investigators believe the baby’s 14-year-old mother, who was sexually abused and impregnated by her father, gave birth in an agricultural field and later drove over the newborn in a family vehicle.

The baby was posthumously nicknamed Baby Angelita. The girl and her parents have not been charged in the baby’s death.

Newborn found near strawberry field

The backstory:

Investigators found the baby on Aug. 1 at about 8:30 a.m. along Struve Road near Moss Landing, adjacent to a strawberry field.

Detective Richard Geng said the newborn had extensive crush injuries and tire impressions on her body.

Authorities said the girl had been driving the family vehicle while working with her mother in the fields that day. At some point, investigators said, she left her mother, gave birth, and later drove over the baby.

Neither of the girl’s parents was with her when she gave birth, officials said.

Father, teen daughter found in Mexico

Monterey County officials and the FBI said DNA evidence confirmed the 14-year-old was the baby’s mother and that her father was the newborn’s biological father.

The girl’s father, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, was arrested in Mexico after fleeing the country with his daughter. He is facing charges of incest and lewd acts with a minor and is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The girl remains in protective care in Mexico and has not been charged with a crime.

Mother accused of keeping girl out of school

The girl’s mother, 36-year-old Ofelia Garcia Ortega, was arrested this week on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Authorities said Garcia Ortega forced her daughter to work in agricultural fields beginning at age 13, using falsified documents, and allowed her to drive without a license and remain out of school.

"For many months on end, she was causing her daughter to work in the fields using false documentation," Assistant District Attorney Lana Nassoura said.

Nassoura said the girl, who should have been in middle school, was out of school for months.

‘A hard one for everyone involved’

What they're saying:

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto described the case as difficult for investigators and the community.

"This was a hard one. This was a real hard one for everyone involved," Nieto said. "It has been a hard one for our community, for our federal partners and our state partners, and for Monterey County."