Moss Landing search for 7-year-old boy called off, mother identified

The Coast Guard has called off the search for a 7-year-old boy reported missing off the Monterey coast after he and his mother were swept away by waves.

The search started Wednesday night when the boy's 3-year-old brother was found walking on a beach alone and told someone his mom and brother were missing. Rescue crews found the mother in the water Thursday, but she died at the hospital.

Family members identified her as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, from Salinas.

The mother of Ramirez said she got a call from her daughter saying she was at the beach with her kids and nothing seemed unusual.

She didn't find out about her daughter until search crews told her they found her in the water.

The exact circumstances behind her death has not been made public.