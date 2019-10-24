Most dramatics images of the raging Kincade Fire in Wine Country

article

A burned arch leading to a regal estate in Wine Country. A lone American flag blowing against a red sky. A tree encircled in a gulf of flames. Neighbors and families huddled in a parking lot seeking comfort and refuge.

These are some of the most searing images of the Kincaid Fire, which began burning near Geyserville, population 900, north of Healdburg and Santa Rosa.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 10,000 acres and forced the evacuation of 2,000 residents.

Here are some of the most dramatic scenes:

Touring the damage from the Kincade Fire:

SkyFox flies over Geyserville:

The Kincade Fire rages near wineries and the River Rock Casino:

Crews assess how to best fight the Kincade Fire in Geyserville, Calif. Oct. 24, 2019

The Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County exploded to 10,000 acres morning as it continued to burn out-of-control in a westerly direction and was zero percent contained. Oct. 24, 2019 (Mathew Henderson)

A structure lights on fire because of the Kincade Fire. Oct. 25, 2019 (Tim Walton)

More than 300 firefighters were trying to put out the Kincade Fire in the wee hours of Oct. 24, 2019 (Matthew Henderson)

An American flag whips in the wind against a bright orange sky. Oct. 24, 2019 (Tim Walton)

A city on fire behind a PG&E power pole.

Watching the flames of the Kincade Fire from Geyserville. (Tim Walton)

A home is burned on Geysers Road in Geysersville, Calif. because of the Kincade Fire. Oct. 24, 2019

A home is burned on Geysers Road in Geyserville, Calif. because of the Kincade Fire Oct. 24, 2019

Olga Wiens and her sister fled Geyserville, Calif. for safety at an evacuation center. Oct. 24, 2019

Mary and Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin have had to move six times since the Santa Rosa Tubbs Fire of 2017. "We're hoping that we still have a place to live when we go back," Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin said.

SkyFox flew over Geyserville. As of Oct. 24, 2019, 10,000 acres had been scorched.