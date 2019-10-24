Interactive map: Live satellite images of the Kincade Fire

article

A fast-moving wildfire broke out Wednesday in the heart of Wine Country in between Healdsburg and Geyserville. As of Thursday morning, the flames had scorched 10,000 acres.

Esri, a location intelligence company based in Redlands, Calif., is pulling in live data from NASA and US Geological Survey satellite images overhead, as well as information from a variety of government sources such as CalFire, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Track the fire here: