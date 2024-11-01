Most expensive wedding destination in the US is right here in the Bay Area

article

As the cost of weddings continues to trend upward, one Bay Area region tops the list of the most expensive U.S. wedding destinations.

Any guesses?

If you've guessed Wine Country, you'd be correct! Specifically, Napa Valley is rated the most expensive wedding destination in the country, according to a study by JJ's House, an online retailer that specializes in wedding dresses.

Using data from the Wedding Report, they ranked the most expensive destinations based on categories like attire and accessories, beauty and spa, entertainment, flowers and decorations, photography and video, venue, rentals and catering, gifts and favors, and invitations, from 47 cities.

Napa Valley had an estimated average total wedding cost between $62,067-$75,859.

According to the study, the largest expense stems from the venue rentals, catering, and additional rentals, which averaged around $37,240 alone.

Close behind was Seattle, averaging estimated total costs between $60,539 and $73,993.

Featured article

Third on the list was another Bay Area city: San Francisco.

San Francisco's estimated wedding costs fall between $54,409 and $66,499. San Francisco's highest wedding costs came from high expenses for photography, floral decorations, and gifts.

"Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it’s incredible to see how couples are choosing to invest in their special day. What really stands out is the variety in costs depending on the location. Napa Valley, for example, offers stunning venues, but those breathtaking settings come with a significant price tag," a spokesperson for JJ's House said about the study.

Other cities in the top ten most expensive wedding destinations include Denver, Newport, R.I., Buffalo, N.Y., Philadelphia, Dallas, and Providence, R.I.

Rounding out the top 10 list was San Diego, with estimated costs ranging from $39,362 to $48,110.

The rising cost of weddings is nothing new, with nearly a third of surveyed Americans admitting they've declined wedding invitations due to the financial toll it takes on them.

Additionally, 54% of people surveyed said weddings are becoming unaffordable for guests.

On the flip side, hundreds of Gen Zers and millennials in relationships surveyed by the Thriving Center of Psychology said they're in no rush to get married because it's too expensive to get married in this economy.