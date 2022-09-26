These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

Well *!*/%#.

A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities.

Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities in California. Angelenos apparently swear an average of 21 times a day, while San Franciscans swear slightly more at an average of 24 times a day, according to Preply.

Nationally, Columbus, Ohio took the top ranking as most foul-mouthed city in the U.S., followed by Las Vegas, Nevada then Jacksonville, Florida.

Now on the other side of the spectrum, San Jose ranked as one of the least foul-mouthed cities in the entire country (No. 3), along with San Diego which ranked No. 6. Phoenix, Arizona and Portland, Oregon tied for first as the U.S. city that swears the least, with an average of just 14 swear words a day.

The average American swears 21 times a day, the study found.

Can you remember when you starting swearing? Apparently for most Americans it's around 11-years-old, according to the study, but that's not the case in San Jose up north in the Bay Area, where residents there said they started swearing at an average age of nine.

While Americans are most likely to swear at home (55%), 24% of Americans swear the most when out with friends. Only 7% swear the most when driving, and a similar amount use the most swear words at their workplace.

Some favorite swear word alternatives include fudge, frick, crap, darn, freaking, poop, mother trucker, and holy smokes.

The survey was conducted between July 11 to 12, 2022 among more than 1,500 American residents of the 30 largest cities in the U.S. Respondents must have lived in the city for at least one year to participate.

