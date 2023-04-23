Mother, 13-year-old daughter fatally shot in Oakland

A 13-year-old girl and her mother were shot and killed last night at an apartment in East Oakland.

Police say another child was also shot and taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

It happened just after 11 last night on Birch Street near 94th Avenue.

Two other children, a 7-year-old and an infant were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were unharmed.

KTVU has learned the mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Antonio Lamont Powell, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a firearm.