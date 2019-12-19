Mother dies days after crash involving San Joaquin deputy that killed son

A woman has died nearly a week after a deputy-involved crash in San Joaquin County that killed her 1-year-old son, the sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

Kalesha Johnson, 23, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition from injuries she sustained in the crash but later passed.

Johnson's son, Kevin Hart, died Saturday night after the crash.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, around 10:30 p.m. a deputy was traveling north on Interstate 5 near Charter Way when his patrol car rear-ended Johnson's Ford sedan. Her child was also in the vehicle.

The impact of the collision sent both vehicles off the road and down an embankment.

The deputy got out of his car and pulled Hart from the Ford sedan and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. Good Samaritans rescued Johnson and also began CPR on her, KCRA reports.

The 1-year-old was airlifted to a children's hospital where he died.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was also hospitalized but released.

The sheriff's office hasn't provided information on what caused the fatal crash but said the investigation is ongoing.