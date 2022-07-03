Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died.

Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems.

Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she was walking to school in Vallejo in May 2016.

Several witnesses saw the 15-year-old being dragged off a pedestrian walkway, injured and screaming.

Pearl's blood was found splattered on the trail and in the car of 19-year-old Fernando Castro.

He's suspected of kidnappings Pearl, but was later killed in a shootout with police.

Family said they still remain hopeful for Pearl's safe return someday.