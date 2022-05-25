Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her.

Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.

Her parents and supporters gathered on that walkway where Pearl was last seen to hold a vigil and hope for her safe return.

Pearl's blood was found splattered on the trail and in the car of 19-year-old Fernando Castro.

He's suspected of kidnappings Pearl, but was later killed in a shootout with police.

"I'm just hoping for some closure," said Pearl's father.

No one has heard from his daughter in six years, he said.

But they will never give up hope, he said.