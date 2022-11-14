Mother, son die in Walnut Creek townhome fire

A deadly fire in Walnut Creek Monday morning killed an elderly woman and her adult son in their townhome.

It appears that an unattended cigarette or pipe may have sparked this fire about 6:30 a.m. at Countrywood Townhomes near Heather Farm, Contra Costa County fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the flames had engulfed both floors.

Firefighters went into the burning building with air tanks to try and rescue the two people inside, but were not able to save them, said Battalion Chief Kevin Platt.

"All the rooms in this building were ablaze," he said.

A third family member – an elderly man – who lived on the ground floor of the townhome, was able to escape and able to tell investigators what happened.

The neighbors who live next door described what they heard.

"My husband heard a boom," said Jennifer Womble. "Then, my daughter started yelling ‘fire.’ "

Womble said that her neighbor who died had a "heart of gold" and would always bring her little girls candy and treats. She also walked her tiny dog around the neighborhood "20 times a day," Womble said.

The fire quickly spread through the attic, to two other neighboring townhomes, so altogether, three families are displaced. The Red Cross is working with those families to find temporary shelter.

Firefighters aren't sure if the townhome had working smoke alarms.

The scene of a townhome fire in Walnut Creek on Monday, November 14, 2022. Photo credit: Contra Costa Fire

