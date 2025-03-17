Children killed in suspected DUI in Napa identified

The Brief Coroner's officials have identified two children killed in a suspected DUI in Napa. The children's mother has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash happened on Sunday morning.



Two children killed in a suspected DUI crash on Sunday have been identified by the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

The mother, 31-year-old Yesica Barajas, has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

What we know:

On Monday, coroner’s officials identified her two deceased children as 10-year-old Damien Montanez and 9-year-old Aaliyah Montanez.

The deadly crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Highway 29 at the Imola Avenue off-ramp.

Witness reports

The California Highway Patrol said witnesses reported seeing a black Nissan leave the road and slam into a tree. Airbags were deployed.

The driver was allegedly speeding, investigators said.

SEE ALSO: Suspected DUI driver crashes into Muni light rail

She suffered major injuries and was taken to the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, according to the CHP.

What they're saying:

Investigators said they believe alcohol, speed, and drugs are all suspected factors in the crash.

On Monday morning, the CHP said Barajas remained in the hospital.