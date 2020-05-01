Mother’s Day: Shipping Something Special, a Gift Guide

Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com, offers some ideas you can order online that will make mom feel extra special on Mother's Day.

For the foodie mom, the most fabulous gift boxes from California, Enzo’s Table.

Rose, Bubbles or Chardonnay on her special day, all from California vineyards & wineries with virtual tastings.

• JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

• J Vineyards & Winery

• Far Niente Vineyards & Winery

Since stores, salons & spas have been closed give mom a gift of skin care, makeup, and home spa goodies!

Advertisement

• Tarte Cosmetics

• Awake Beauty