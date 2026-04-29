Motorcycle collision in Livermore ends in rider's death

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Livermore police officers reported a woman was killed Wednesday while riding her motorcycle.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a call of a traffic collision at the intersection of Isabel Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. Upon arriving they found the rider suffering from life-threatening injuries, and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The rider, a 50-year-old woman from Livermore, was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been made public.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the woman was riding her sport bike northbound on Isabel Avenue and failed to stop at a red light before entering the intersection. She collided with a grey sedan that was turning left to travel southbound on Isabel Avenue.

The driver of the sedan, an 87-year-old woman from Pleasanton, suffered minor injuries in the collision. She was briefly hospitalized as a result.