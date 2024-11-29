Motorcycle crash leaves 40-year-old man dead in Livermore

article

A 40-year-old Livermore man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in rural Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, on Mines Road south of Tesla Road, about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the CHP said on social media.

The man's 2023 Yamaha motorcycle was passing another vehicle and crossed double yellow lines at high speed when the crash occurred, the CHP said.

Mines Road was closed until about 5 p.m. to repair damage to a PG&E utility pole after live wires blocked the northbound lanes, the highway patrol said.

Featured article



