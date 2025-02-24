Motorcycle group of about 100 lift San Leandro railroad crossing arm; passenger dies

The Brief San Leandro police said that a motorcycle passenger who died on the tracks was part of a group of roughly 100 other motorcyclists who lifted a railroad crossing arm as a train was headed their way. The motorcycle driver was injured, and his passenger died at the scene. No one on board the train was injured, Amtrak said.



San Leandro police said that a motorcycle passenger who died on the tracks was part of a group of roughly 100 other motorcyclists who lifted a railroad crossing arm as an oncoming train was headed their way.

Police said the group was traveling northbound on Hesperian Boulevard on Sunday at about 2 p.m. near Springlake Drive where there is a railroad crossing.

As the motorcyclists approached the tracks, police said the railroad arms came down for an oncoming Amtrak train traveling toward Oakland.

Members of the motorcycle group lifted the railroad crossing arms to allow riders through, police said.

One motorcyclist, who had a passenger on the bike as well, went through the crossing when it was struck by the train, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital; his female passenger was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Both were wearing helmets.

Police did not say that this was some sort of scheduled event and did not have a name for the motorcycle group.

It's also unclear what motivated the group to lift the railroad crossing arms.

In a statement, Amtrak said the train was traveling from San Jose to Sacramento when it came into contact with the motorcycle. None of the 71 passengers on board the train were injured.

Anyone with information should contact Traffic Unit Sergeant Ryan Gill at (510) 577-0446.