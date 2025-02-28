Motorcycle passenger killed in San Leandro train accident ID'd

article

The motorcycle passenger who died after being struck by an Amtrak train when her driver rode over the train tracks after fellow riders lifted the railroad crossing arms in San Leandro has been identified.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office on Friday named the passenger as 25-year-old Julia Giovanna Rocca of Morgan Hill.

KTVU has reached out to multiple family members to learn more about Rocca, but they declined to comment.

Her brother said he was too angry and grief-stricken to speak.

San Leandro Lt. Abe Teng said that the investigation into what happened is still underway and that the motorcycle driver, who has not been formally identified, was still in the hospital this week.

Police have released some details so far about what happened on Sunday at 2 p.m. on Hesperian Boulevard near Springlake Drive, where there is a railroad crossing.

Police said some people lifted the railroad crossing arm as an oncoming train was headed their way.

It is illegal in California and most other states to go around a railroad crossing.

There were about 100 people riding that day, though it doesn't appear as though it was part of some official event, police said.

The train struck the bike that Rocca was riding on – she was killed and her driver suffered critical injuries, police said.

The story has ignited on social media, with many questioning what would prompt anyone to lift a railroad crossing arm and why anyone would choose to try to beat a train.

Anyone with information should contact Traffic Unit Sergeant Ryan Gill at (510) 577-0446.

