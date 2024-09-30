Motorcyclist dies in one of 2 crashes on I-880 in San Jose

One of two motorcyclists was killed in two separate crashes early Monday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose, which was causing a brutal backup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said that at first, the driver of a car lost control and crashed into the center divide on I-880's northbound lanes near The Alameda about 4:40 a.m. A motorcyclist hit that car and the rider was injured, Lee said.

As a backup began to form, Lee said a second crash occurred.

This involved the driver of a Nissan and a different motorcyclist who crashed into the back of the sedan, Lee said.

This motorcyclist ended up dying, Lee said.

KTVU cameras showed that the traffic backup was brutal near the accident scene.