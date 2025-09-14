Motorcyclist killed in crash on Scotts Valley highway; driver sought

article

A 37-year-old San Jose man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding slammed into the back of a crashed car on a highway in Scotts Valley early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 5:20 a.m. to the northbound side of State Route 17, north of Santas Village Road, on reports of a collision, according to a department statement.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Nissan 370Z driving northbound on State Route 17 left the roadway "for reasons still under investigation" and crashed into a sign.

"The Nissan continued in a northerly direction and collided with a call box, coming to rest in the left lane of northbound State Route 17," the CHP said in a prepared statement. "Shortly thereafter, a… man from San Jose was riding a black 2025 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on State Route 17, south of the Nissan, at an undetermined speed."

The man on the motorcycle then crashed into the back of the Nissan and was ejected onto the roadway, the CHP said. Emergency responders provided life-saving aid to the man at the scene, but he died of his injuries.

His name was not released.

The CHP said the driver of the Nissan’s identity was not known, and asked for anyone with information on the collision to contact CHP Santa Cruz at 831-219-0200 or the CHP Monterey Communications Center at 831-796-2160.