Motorcyclist killed on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez

A person was killed early Sunday morning on westbound State Highway 4 when their motorcycle encountered debris in the roadway and crashed near Martinez.

The CHP was called at 2:03 a.m. to a report of a solo motorcycle crash near Pine Street.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators said the driver encountered debris on the roadway, and it wasn't clear whether the motorcycle struck the debris, or the driver was trying to avoid it before the crash.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov, and you will be contacted by the investigating officer.