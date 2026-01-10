Expand / Collapse search

Motorist injured in rollover car crash on Highway 101 in Marin

January 10, 2026
One of the motorists involved in the crash complained of minor head pain, but no other injuries were reported. (Courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)



MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A motorist was injured in a two-car crash that left one of the vehicles overturned on Highway 101 near Novato in Marin County on Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway at Ignacio Boulevard.

The CHP told KTVU that one of the motorists involved in the crash complained of minor head pain, but no other injuries were reported.

At least three lanes of the highway were closed as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene. All lanes of the northbound Highway 101 were reopened just after 3:15 p.m.

