Mountain biker sustains life-threatening injuries on Walnut Creek trail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A mountain biker is in the hospital after crashing at Shell Ridge in Walnut Creek Sunday.
Fire and rescue crews flew a helicopter to rush the person to John Muir Medical Center. The cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Photos from the accident show rescuers carrying the person on a stretcher. Two other cyclists looked on as they carried the stretcher away.
Officials did not give the name of the victim.
