Fish and wildlife officials en route to 'dart and remove' mountain lion in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Published 
SF Animal Care & Control are monitoring a mountain lion in San Francisco. 

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Animal Care & Control officers are monitoring a mountain lion in San Francisco Wednesday night. They say personnel from California Department of Fish and Wildlife are en route to "dart and remove" the animal from a residential area. 

The feline was spotted in a tree a on Santa Marina Street near Mission Street. Animal control tweeted the update at around 10:30 p.m. 

It had been reported a day earlier that a mountain lion was seen roaming the streets of San Francisco in the Bernal Heights and Portola areas. 