Fish and wildlife officials en route to 'dart and remove' mountain lion in San Francisco

San Francisco Animal Care & Control officers are monitoring a mountain lion in San Francisco Wednesday night. They say personnel from California Department of Fish and Wildlife are en route to "dart and remove" the animal from a residential area.

The feline was spotted in a tree a on Santa Marina Street near Mission Street. Animal control tweeted the update at around 10:30 p.m.

It had been reported a day earlier that a mountain lion was seen roaming the streets of San Francisco in the Bernal Heights and Portola areas.