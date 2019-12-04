Mountain lion sighting reported in San Mateo

San Mateo police are alerting residents about an unconfirmed mountain lion sighting reported Wednesday morning.

The sighting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West 39th Avenue near San Mateo Medical Center, according to police.

The witness said the animal didn't act aggressive or predatory and walked out of sight toward the west parking lot of the hospital.

Officers responded to search the area but have not located the mountain lion. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified of the sighting, police said.