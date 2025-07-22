Mountain lion slinks past recycling bin near East Bay home

The East Bay city of Brentwood is on alert after video shared by the police department on Tuesday morning shows a mountain lion slinking around in a fenced-off area near a home.

Seen on video

What we know:

The Brentwood Police Department shared a video of the large cat appearing to brush past a blue recycling bin at a residence near Fairview Avenue and San Jose Drive.

The police department said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified of the mountain lion's presence in the area.

It is not clear how wildlife officials would respond to the situation. In the past, animals have been sedated and relocated to non-residential areas in the Bay Area.

Brentwood police wrote on social media, "Please remain alert while walking in the area, especially with children and pets."

If you see the mountain lion, please report the sighting to the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife at (707) 428-2002, or contact Brentwood Police Dispatch at (925) 809-7911 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.