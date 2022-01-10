Mountain lion spotted in Daly City, police warn

A mountain lion was spotted in a residential area of Daly City near a high school on Monday, according to the police department there.

Police officers and officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife are looking for the animal near Westmoor and Baldwin avenues, police said.

That location is close to Westmoor High School.

"Use caution leaving your house," the Daly City police tweeted.

The police said they do not have pictures of the animal.

No other details about the sighting were immediately available.