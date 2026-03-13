10-year-old accused of stabbing girl at Mountain View school did not attend campus

The Brief Police say a 10-year-old boy accused of stabbing a 7-year-old girl at Bubb Elementary School in Mountain View did not attend the school or its after-school program. The girl was stabbed three times in the shoulder during an after-school program Wednesday afternoon and is expected to recover. Officers later located the boy with help from surveillance video and a K-9 unit, and he was transferred to Santa Clara County juvenile mental health services.



A 10-year-old boy accused of stabbing a 7-year-old girl at a Mountain View elementary school does not attend the school, police said.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. at Bubb Elementary School during an after-school program, according to Mountain View police.

Authorities said the girl was in the school’s play area when the boy stabbed her three times in the shoulder with a kitchen knife. Police recovered a knife at the scene that investigators believe was used in the attack.

The relationship between the two children and the motive for the stabbing remain unclear. Police said the boy had no connection to the school or the after-school program, and investigators do not know which school district he attends.

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Boy located with help from surveillance video

What we know:

After the stabbing, the boy ran from the scene, police said.

An officer later located him after reviewing nearby home surveillance video and recognizing him from prior contacts with police. Authorities did not provide details about those contacts.

A Los Altos Police Department K-9 unit helped track the boy from the school to his home.

Officers coordinated with a guardian before taking the boy into custody, police said. He was later transferred to Pacific Clinics, which provides juvenile mental health services in Santa Clara County.

Because both children are minors, police cannot release much more information about the stabbing.

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Victim expected to recover

The 7-year-old girl is recovering, according to the Mountain View Whisman School District.

"We’re very grateful the student is expected to be okay. The safety of our students is always our top priority," the district said in a statement. "Staff acted quickly and police responded immediately. Our focus now is making sure students and staff have the support they need."

Community shocked

What they're saying:

The stabbing, though it occurred after school hours, shocked residents in the community.

"Out of left field. No expectation," said Andrew Laffoon, a resident whose three children attended the K-5 school.

"Bubb is an amazing school, an amazing community," Laffoon said. "Very safe. Our kids walked around the neighborhood, and honestly, it’s still probably very safe."

Neighbors said they were stunned that a 10-year-old allegedly carried out the attack.

"A 10-year-old with a knife attacking someone? I can’t even fathom how that could happen," said Lori Parsons.

Another community member said the incident raises difficult questions.

"The 10-year-old who did the stabbing — what’s in his mind? And what can we do to prevent this from happening to another innocent victim?" the resident said.

Legal limitations due to boy's age

What's next:

Under California law, children younger than 12 generally cannot be prosecuted in juvenile court unless the alleged crime involves serious offenses such as murder, rape or sexual assault.