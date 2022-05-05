Mountain View firefighters mourn loss of person in blaze; 50 residents displaced

Mountain View's fire chief wrote a personal note to the community mourning the loss of a person who died in a blaze this week in an apartment building, where 50 others were displaced and a pet dog was killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their neighbors and the entire City of Mountain View community and family," Fire Chief Juan Diaz wrote on Facebook.

The person was not identified, but Diaz said they died at the hospital of their injuries. Five other residents were injured, he said.

The fire was reported Wednesday at 1 p.m. at a 142-unit complex at 333 Escuela Avenue.

Firefighters found an apartment on the second floor well involved in fire and spreading into the main hallway, Diaz said.

The fire caused extensive damage, and caused 18 apartments to be uninhabitable, affecting about 50 residents, who were being fed at the Mountain View Senior Center and the American Red Cross.

Several residents and dogs were rescued, Diaz said. One dog, however, died after receiving CPR. Another dog, which was rescued, bit a firefighter but those injuries aren't serious, Diaz said.

The chief gave a special shoutout to Deputy Chief Brian Jones who led his team with "aggressive interior fire suppression."

The cause of this tragic fire is under investigation.