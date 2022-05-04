Attack by student at San Francisco school leaves middle schooler with life-threatening injuries

A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attack by another student in San Francisco.

KTVU has learned it's just the latest violent incident to happen at Everett Middle School on Church Street.

Parents said they're saddened and frustrated. They said this is not an isolated incident and this is what they feared would eventually happen.

The student was attacked inside the Mission District school Monday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

The school district has confirmed that it was an altercation between two students.

Police said they met with the parents of boy who is hospitalized.

"I was really sad because I've been advocating for help and support to prevent this from happening," said Dheyanira Calahorrano, the co-chair of the PTA and the mother of another 13-year-old who attends the school.

She said she's concerned for her son because violence at Everett is an ongoing problem, "It's been happening since the beginning of the school year."

The school district said in a written statement, "When a serious incident occurs, we attend to the immediate safety of students involved, communicate directly with their families, and determine the appropriate supports, interventions, and consequences."

"We went to the district, had meetings with them. Nothing happened. Nothing changed," said Calahorrano as she shared photos of a 12-year-old student who is suffering from a swollen eye after being beaten by another student Wednesday.

And he is not alone.

Parent Rosa Argueta spoke with KTVU in Spanish with the help of a translator. "My kid was trying to defend himself when they were choking him. "

She said her 12-year-old son has been beaten by other students twice. The most recent incident took place Friday. The attack left a cut on her son's arm.

She said the school has not addressed the problem. "They told me we're going to have a meeting with the other parents of those kids. And until now, we haven't had that meeting."

Parents said the conflicts often involve kids bullying Latino students who are new to the U.S. and speak little English.

Students and parents said at least nine teachers have left since the beginning of the school year.

Calahorrano said two music teachers who quit told her they were overwhelmed by students misbehaving, and one teacher said he was attacked.

"Now we have a kid in the hospital. And we are afraid to send out kids to school," said Calahorrano.

As for the student who is hospitalized with serious injuries, police said so far there's been no arrest. The principal declined to speak with KTVU.

Parents said the principal, Esther Fensel, is resigning at the end of the school year.

Calahoranno said she wants a town hall meeting with school and district officials soon to address safety concerns.