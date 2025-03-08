Mountain View man arrested for child sex assault from the 80s, 90s

article

A Mountain View man has been arrested over alleged sex crimes against children dating from several decades ago, the Scotts Valley Police Department shared Thursday.

Police arrested 62-year-old Anthony Pujals on Wednesday following their investigation into him over child sexual assault allegations stemming from the 1980s and 1990s.

The backstory:

The first incident occurred in December 1997 when the victim was a child and living in Scotts Valley, police said.

According to police, these assaults occurred every week until late 1998, when Pujals was arrested for domestic violence.

The now-adult victim notified Scotts Valley police, concerned there could be more victims, authorities said.

Police said they launched a months-long investigation that led them to a second victim, who was also allegedly assaulted by Pujals when she was a child in Huntingon Beach in 1988.

The victim said Pujals repeatedly sexually assaulted her for about a year.

What's next:

Pujals was arrested near his home in Mountain View on multiple felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for the alleged crimes of the first victim.

Police said that the statute of limitations prevents prosecution for offenses against the second victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Scotts Valley Police Department at (831) 440-5670 or the tipline at (831) 212-5139.