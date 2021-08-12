Move-in day at Cal State East Bay different this year

Students at Cal State East Bay began the move-in process Thursday morning for the new school year. But due to COVID-19 and the recent surge in cases, move-in day is different this year.

Students had to sign up for staggered appointment times to move-in, over a three day period between Thursday and Saturday in order to keep things from getting too crowded.

One of the new requirements for students moving in this year is that everyone has to show proof of a negative COVID test before they can move in to student housing. Students who did not have proof can get tested on campus the morning they move in.

Due to the pandemic, there is reduced occupancy in student housing, to allow for social distancing. Only roughly 850 students will be moving in, less than the usual 1,300.

Cal State East Bay said it will offer 40% of its fall classes either in-person, or hybrid. Many other classes will still be exclusively online-only.

SEE ALSO: California State University system to require COVID-19 vaccines for in-person activities this fall

But unlike last fall, other activities will be in-person this semester. Dining services, the library, recreation centers will be open.

Mark Almeida, the director of student housing at Cal State East Bay said that was one of the things incoming students requested for this year.

"They definitely wanted to eat back in the dining hall, last year it was all take-out," Almeida said. "In-person events, of course you'll have to mask up."

Others changes in the school year include, no off-campus guests allowed in student housing and indoor masking.

Cal State University is also requiring all students be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

Students who are not fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption must take a COVID test on a weekly basis.