Mt. Diablo High forced to move after fire scorches football field

Mount Diablo High School is making plans to play their football home opener at another school after a destructive fire on the field.

Concord police said surveillance footage shows a group of people, possibly juveniles, setting off fireworks on the field Saturday night, and that may have started the fire.

The high school just installed new artificial turf.

Mount Diablo was scheduled to host its first game of the season on Friday against Terra Linda.

The coach says they'll now play the game at Concord High School.

"We are in shock, it's kind of a tragedy," Coach Fetuao Mua said. "I feel bad for the students."

He said he hopes the field will be repaired and ready to go in the next two or three weeks.