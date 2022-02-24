Mt. Diablo Unified to cut $10M, including some music programs

Another Bay Area school district is looking to save millions of dollars in the upcoming academic year.

Because of declining enrollment, Mt. Diablo Unified – one of the largest districts in the Bay Area with 50 schools and 36,000 students – is trying to dig itself out of a financial hole. The district also said it is suffering from expensive maintenance and higher utility bills.

So to close the gap, the school board on Wednesday night voted to cut $10 million from the budget, which includes the 4th and 5th grade band and orchestra classes.

Before the vote, parents held a rally over some of these cuts – especially to the music program.

"It teaches them time management and they get good grades and they're engaged in class and the friendships they create through these programs will last a lifetime," one father said. "A nd on top of that, they're learning music."

Young students and even their older siblings who had once taken the music classes played for the crowd before the meeting.

They had signs saying music is a language that everyone can understand and also focuses on teamwork just like sports.

Also at issue, the district has discussed eliminating 90 positions. And then there's the issue of teacher pay: The district says its offering teachers a 7% pay increase over the next six years.

But some teachers have said they could strike if they don't get a better offer than the one currently on the table.

And Mt. Diablo Unified is not alone.

In San Francisco, the district recently sent over 400 preliminary layoff notices to teachers, paraeducators, social workers, family liaisons, and community school coordinators despite community pleas to keep everyone employed.

And in Oakland, the school board voted to close and merge some schools, over hunger strikes and protests, to close a budget shortfall.