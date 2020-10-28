Much-needed affordable housing complex for seniors opens in Alameda

article

The COVID-19 pandemic only magnified California's housing crisis with affordable and quality rental units increasingly scarce, specifically in the Bay Area.

There is no silver-bullet solution, but Alameda has found a way to address the needs of the community's most vulnerable residents.

Alameda was able to secure two housing communities for low-income families and seniors ages 62 and above.

Corsair Flats, located at Alameda Point where a former naval air station once sat, is the first of the two developments to be completed. The project was spearheaded by Eden Housing, a nonprofit dedicated to tackling California's housing crisis, and KTGY Architecture + Planning.

Exterior view of Corsair Flats, Alameda's new affordable housing development.

Corsair Flats provides 60 affordable apartment units for low-income seniors, 28 of which have been set aside for veterans exiting homelessness.

Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said, "I am so proud that the City of Alameda is not only building new affordable housing in the middle of the worst housing crisis of our time, but we are building it for the people who need it most."

The second development should be finished in early 2022 with 70 residential units for low-income families.