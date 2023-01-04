Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
9
High Wind Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
Fremont
KTVU FOX 2

Homeowners across the Bay Area prep for another historic rainfall

Homeowners across the Bay Area collected sandbags on Tuesday ahead of another round of powerful storms.

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County.

The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. 

All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol.

Residents who live in the pocket along Niles Canyon and Kilkare roads had already been suffering the effects of last week's storm, and they fear what's to come. 

"If the creek is overflowing, please people, don't come over here and block the traffic," implored Rachel Rodriguez, who lives off Nile Canyon Road. "Please let it be. Just let us deal with ourselves, because my home is going to get flooded."

ALSO: Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

Nearby in Sunol, Andrew Turnbull sent in a video showing the damage to the area.

He interviewed one family who lost two of their cars when a mudslide swept them away into the creek. 

Also in the East Bay, the town of Danville declared a local emergency Wednesday morning due to the ugly storm.

Meteorologists say the new winter storm system could last another 10 days, with one brief break on Friday. 

The area around Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road in Sunol has seen mudslides and flooding.

Sunol residents work to fill bags ahead of Wednesday's storm. Photo credit: Andrew A. Turnbull