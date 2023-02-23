Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Multi-city authorities make arrests for 6-month-old Vacaville murder

By O. Gloria Okorie
Published 
Vacaville
KTVU FOX 2
article

VACAVILLE, Calif. - An arrest and charges for a murder committed over half a year ago were made Thursday afternoon by Vacaville police.

On Aug. 12, 2022, around 3:30 p.m., two victims were shot in the 500 block of Markham Ave. during what officials believe was an armed robbery. One of the victims, 25-year-old Cristian Medina of Vacaville, died at an area hospital while the second, unidentified victim was released and has since made a full recovery.

Vacaville police arrested 22-year-old Damien Jones of Fairfield and 26-year-old Jeremy Fisher of Pacifica on Wednesday for several charges including, first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. 

Jones was additionally charged with attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and committing a felony while out of bail. 

READ MORE: Vallejo opens investigation into destruction of records in police killings

"The Vacaville Police Department is committed to seeking justice for victims of violent crime, especially for the families of homicide victims. We will continue to dedicate all available resources to uphold the highest level of service that our community expects and deserves," the department said in a statement.

It is unknown whether the victims and the suspects knew each other.

During their investigation, police served multiple residential warrants throughout the North and South Bay as far north as American Canyon and south as San Mateo County. The Daly City, Pacifica, and Fairfield Police Departments and the FBI Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force aided in the investigation. 

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.