Multiple fires erupt in San Jose; police say arsonist at work

Multiple fires erupted in San Jose on Tuesday and a police sergeant told KTVU that investigators believe it was the work of an arsonist.

Three small fires burned at Watson Park near Taylor Street and US Highway 101, causing a traffic backup.

There also was a fire Tuesday near the Berryessa BART station, marking the seventh such fire in the past couple weeks that police and firefighters believe is related.

Smoke was seen from the highway and firefighters were busy dousing the shrubbery before noon.

Fire officials said the fire was contained shortly after 12:30 p.m. They said flames charred up to five acres and that crews were mopping up and re-opening closed roads. No structures were involved.

Police said they arrested a man in his early 20s on suspicion of arson. Officers said he had "fire-starting" items in his possession.

They did not identify him.