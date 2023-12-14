Person in custody after fires snarl traffic on San Jose freeways

A person is in custody over their possible role in vegetation fires that created a traffic headache along freeways in San Jose on Thursday.

A vegetation fire between Parkmoor Avenue and 280, burned around 1 acre and didn't threaten any structures. Minutes later, crews were called to a nearby fire closer to Campbell.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ San Jose fire

Due to fire crews trying to put out the fire, on-ramps from 280 North to 17 South and 880 North are closed in addition to the two right lanes of 17S between 280 and Hamilton Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol took a person into custody but didn't specify their alleged role. It's unclear if the fires are related.

The San Jose Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Traffic was severely delayed.