5 deaths, multiple injuries from icy wreck on I-35W in Fort Worth involving 70-100 vehicles

At least five people are dead after 70-100 vehicles were involved in a massive ice-related wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident shuttered both northbound and southbound traffic on I-35 near Northside Drive, north of downtown.

Fort Worth Fire officials said there were numerous injuries due to the series of collisions and first responders were checking on people in each vehicle involved.

Courtesy MedStar

Officials said there were multiple 18-wheelers among the vehicles caught in the wrecks. Video shot from a car on the opposite side of the wreck showed a FedEx 18-wheeler plowing into stopped/wrecked cars.

Fort Worth police and MedStar in addition to Fort Worth Fire are on the scene. Sanding trucks are being brought in to assist with removal of vehicles.

The interstate is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Police urged people to stay home and off the roads if they do not need to be traveling today.

