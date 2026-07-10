Multiple people arrested for fan brawl during Giants game

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The Brief SFPD officers detained seven people at Oracle Park on Thursday night after a fight broke out. Four people were arrested All individuals involved will be banned from Oracle Park.



Police officers detained seven people and arrested four, all of whom were involved in a fight at the Giants game on Thursday night.

The fight broke out around 9:46. San Francisco Police officers working the game responded to reports of a fight involving multiple people, and detained seven.

Preliminary investigation found the confrontation began as a verbal dispute that turned physical. Videos posted to social media showed attendees trading punches in the lower bowl seating area while nearby fans tried to intervene.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the individuals arrested were:

Major Norton, 29, of Suisun City, on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, disturbing the peace and public intoxication.

Jaylynn Del Toro, 21, of Fresno, on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication.

Elijah Ortega-Garcia, 23, of Selma (Fresno County), on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication.

Giselle Lopez, 27, of Vallejo, on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication.

All seven people involved in the fight will be banned from Oracle Park.