Multiple people rescued from cliff in Daly City

By Thomas Hughes
Published  July 6, 2024 4:53pm PDT
Daly City
Bay City News
The North County Fire Authority logo, serving Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica, California. (North County Fire Authority via Bay City News)

DALY CITY, Calif. - Rescue crews from the North County Fire Authority completed a cliff rescue in Daly City on Saturday afternoon.   

Firefighters were called to the cliff near Westline Drive, south of Mussel Rock Park, after several people were reported to be stuck on the cliff.   

The public was asked to avoid the area in a message on the fire authority's X account just before 1 p.m.   

The individuals were safely removed from the cliff, according to an update from the fire authority at about 3:45 p.m.     

The North County Fire Authority covers Brisbane, Pacifica and Daly City.     