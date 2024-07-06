Multiple people rescued from cliff in Daly City

article

Rescue crews from the North County Fire Authority completed a cliff rescue in Daly City on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the cliff near Westline Drive, south of Mussel Rock Park, after several people were reported to be stuck on the cliff.

The public was asked to avoid the area in a message on the fire authority's X account just before 1 p.m.

The individuals were safely removed from the cliff, according to an update from the fire authority at about 3:45 p.m.

The North County Fire Authority covers Brisbane, Pacifica and Daly City.