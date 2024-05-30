Berkeley police warn purse snatchings at the pump

Berkeley police are urging people to be extra vigilant after a series of purse snatchings since last Friday.



Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the incidents are raising safety concerns.

Police said there have been five purse snatchings and one attempted snatching. All occurred during the day. And in all the cases, police said the getaway car was a black sedan and involved two suspects wearing ski masks.

Surveillance videos showed similarities in all the cases.

One from the Shell gas station on University Avenue showed a black Lexus sedan pulling up to the victim's car on the passenger side on Saturday about 8:20 a.m.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle got out, opened the door to the other car, snatched an item and took off.

On the next day, Sunday, a similar scenario took place at the Chevron gas station on Telegraph Avenue around 2 p.m.

Again, the suspect vehicle was a black Lexus sedan.

An employee at the gas station market said the victim was upset when she went into the store for help.

"She just mentioned that somebody stole her purse out of her car. She asked if we had cameras at the pumps. I informed her that we did," said Juba Kenyon, assistant manager for Chevron Extra Mile.

Venice Keys, a gas station customer, said she never leaves her purse in her car.

"It's getting dangerous," Keys said. "You have to be careful. You have to watch your back. Just be real cautious."

Police agree.

"These crimes have the appearance of crimes of opportunity because they're happening, in some cases in 20 minutes, one after the other," said Berkeley Police Officer Byron White.

Police said a surveillance camera at Berkeley Bowl West captured a black sedan taking off from the supermarket parking lot on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m.



Police said the vehicle was used by suspects who had gone up to a car with a woman sitting inside.

One suspect tried to break the window by punching it.

But the woman started honking her horn and the suspects took off in their car.

"We do have some leads we're following up on, but it's too soon if they're all connected," said White.



"It's good to know. I'll think about it the next time I park and look around more," said one supermarket customer who declined to give her name,"That's a concern in broad daylight in a heavily trafficked place."

Police urged people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and make sure their car doors are locked.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.