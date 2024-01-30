Multiple shots fired at a church in South San Francisco, no one injured

The South San Francisco Police Department says multiple shots were fired at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Tuesday afternoon. Police say no one was struck by gunfire or injured.

The crime scene at 3700 Callan Boulevard at Greendale Drive remains active. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:25 p.m. Police said no parishioners were present, and the suspect did not gain entry into the facility.

In a news release, police said the male suspect was seen fleeing from the area. Police did not disclose information about the whereabouts of the suspect.

SkyFOX flew above the scene just after 4 p.m. where there was a large police presence and tape sectioning off the area.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police.

