Multiple shots fired at a church in South San Francisco, no one injured

By KTVU staff
Published 
South San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Multiple shots fired at a church in South San Francisco, no injuries

The South San Francisco Police Department says multiple shots were fired at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Tuesday. Police say no one was injured.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The South San Francisco Police Department says multiple shots were fired at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Tuesday afternoon. Police say no one was struck by gunfire or injured. 

The crime scene at 3700 Callan Boulevard at Greendale Drive remains active. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:25 p.m. Police said no parishioners were present, and the suspect did not gain entry into the facility. 

In a news release, police said the male suspect was seen fleeing from the area. Police did not disclose information about the whereabouts of the suspect. 

Police in South San Francisco say multiple shots were fired at a church in South San Francisco. January 30, 2024. 

SkyFOX flew above the scene just after 4 p.m. where there was a large police presence and tape sectioning off the area. 

KTVU has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police. 

We will update this story as we learn the latest information. 

