Multiple spinouts puts traffic on I-80 in the Sierra on hold

article

All traffic on I-80 in the Sierra area has been put on hold due to multiple spin-outs, Caltrans announced on Twitter Saturday morning.

Traffic on I-80 eastbound at Nyack and westbound at Truckee is on hold. Traffic on I-80 eastbound at Kingvale and Highway 20 eastbound at Nevada Street in Nevada City are also asked to be turned around, according to Caltrans Twitter.

Chains controls are required on all Sierra highways Saturday, officials said.

Drivers should expect significant delays for mountain travel, authorities said.