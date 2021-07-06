Multiple vehicles set on fire in Pittsburg, suspected arsonist arrested

article

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says they made an overnight arrest after a suspected arson that involved four vehicles in Pittsburg on Tuesday.

Con Fire responded to the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue on the report of a vehicle fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Investigators found four burning cars, three at a car dealership and one at a Jack in the Box restaurant.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Surveillance video revealed a description of the suspect who was found two blocks from the incident on Atlantic Avenue. There, he was arrested on the 200 block with assistance from Pittsburg police.

Officials said Jesse Jackson, 37, of Pittsburg, was detained at Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of arson to property and one count of probation violation.

There were no reported injuries related to this incident.